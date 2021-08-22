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Yale Study To Manipulate Americans Into Taking C0VlD Vaccine Aug 16, 2020
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70 views • August 22, 2021
Yale University is conducting a study to figure out how to best create effect "messaging" in order to convince Americans to take the upcoming C0VlD vaccine. In reality, their methods are nothing short of manipulation.
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