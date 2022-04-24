© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Identity Crisis - part 2
Follow
1
Share
Report
75 views • April 24, 2022
Discussing the identity crisis in the west. Part 2 resumes the discussion showcasing the inability of Woke Supremacists to answer the simple question: What is a woman?
Sources:
“What is a woman?” teaser
https://youtu.be/1ZPMS6cSYGQ
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/04/07/politics/ketanji-brown-jackson-senate-vote-latest/index.html
Ketanji Brown Jackson - Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ketanji_Brown_Jackson
Sen. Blackburn asks Supreme Court nominee to define 'woman' | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/BWtGzJxiONU
Dr. Phil / Matt Walsh transgender discussion
https://youtu.be/iU4uD9qXcUs
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas sets six records at Ivy League Championships
https://www.phillyvoice.com/lia-thomas-penn-transgender-swimmer-ivy-league-championships/
Fallon Fox, Transgender MMA Fighter Who Broke The Skull of Her Opponent
https://bjj-world.com/transgender-mma-fighter-fallon-fox-breaks-skull-of-her-female-opponent/
Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin submits Celine Provost in MMA debut
https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/32186035/transgender-fighter-alana-mclaughlin-submits-celine-provost-mma-debut?platform=amp
“Goose Wayne” on Dr. Phil
https://youtu.be/xRIYDtGukC4
Sources:
“What is a woman?” teaser
https://youtu.be/1ZPMS6cSYGQ
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/04/07/politics/ketanji-brown-jackson-senate-vote-latest/index.html
Ketanji Brown Jackson - Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ketanji_Brown_Jackson
Sen. Blackburn asks Supreme Court nominee to define 'woman' | USA TODAY
https://youtu.be/BWtGzJxiONU
Dr. Phil / Matt Walsh transgender discussion
https://youtu.be/iU4uD9qXcUs
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas sets six records at Ivy League Championships
https://www.phillyvoice.com/lia-thomas-penn-transgender-swimmer-ivy-league-championships/
Fallon Fox, Transgender MMA Fighter Who Broke The Skull of Her Opponent
https://bjj-world.com/transgender-mma-fighter-fallon-fox-breaks-skull-of-her-female-opponent/
Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin submits Celine Provost in MMA debut
https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/32186035/transgender-fighter-alana-mclaughlin-submits-celine-provost-mma-debut?platform=amp
“Goose Wayne” on Dr. Phil
https://youtu.be/xRIYDtGukC4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.