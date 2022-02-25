CBS News Just Accidentally Gave Away Biden’s “Ukraine Plot”

LOL: CBS Has Their Stupidest Moment Yet!



shameless media freaks are pushing forward the most shameless propaganda. And if you’ve ever doubted that they’re the “arm” of the Democrat Party, this tweet from CBS should fix that.



Yesterday there was some “movement” by Russians, who are closing in on areas that are supposedly independent and claiming them for Mother Russia.



“Europe is descending into war. In a brazen challenge to Ukraine’s independence, Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops, tanks, and artillery into two separatist regions—Donetsk and Luhansk—hours after unilaterally recognizing them as independent countries and declaring them allies,” The New York Post reported.



Keep in mind, that story was printed 13 hours ago.



Now, look at what CBS just published: “The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis.”



This quote is from Don Jr: “They’re really trying to do this aren’t they? I mean it’s incredible. I don’t know whether to be upset or impressed with the level of brazen insanity it takes to try to pull this off to run cover for Democrats. Issues plaguing us for a year due to 2 weeks of turmoil in Ukraine!”



“This isn’t just fake news, it is media fraud. They’re trying to rewrite history right in front of our faces.”



“These kinds of headlines aren’t doing much to allay suspicions that Biden is involving us in the Ukraine situation so that he can blame it for all of the problems that we already had”



“Holy shit, guys this is not going to work”



“Does the media think we are stupid? Inflation has nothing to do with Ukraine and everything to do with President Biden’s policies. “



“Hey Siri, what is propaganda?”



“This is just straight up a lie. Wew”



“the propaganda is getting easier to spot”



“Pure, unadulterated bullshit.”



“Not an ounce of integrity”



“CBS = garbage propaganda.”