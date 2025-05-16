FROM SUBPOENA TO SUMMIT: MAX KANE’S FOOD FREEDOM FIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once subpoenaed and threatened with jail for refusing to name raw milk farmers, Max Kane now leads a nationwide movement for food sovereignty and informed consent. He joins Del to share how his personal health journey sparked the upcoming Farm Food Freedom event, empowering families to reclaim their right to grow, eat, and share food, free from government interference.