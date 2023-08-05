Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 31, 2023

Episode 2063 - Rand Paul sends criminal referral on Fauci. Even Fauci knew Fauci was lying..lol Alien bodies have been recovered. Yellow Freight closes. Ford loses billions again on EV. Don’t eat non organic bread. Annual Covid shot on the way. Why do people use sports as their idols? Plus much much more! High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.