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What you don't know about the war in Ukraine
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875 views • February 27, 2022
This guy has a lot to say They Are All As Bad As One Another
Except he doesnt say
Putin blew up a block of apartments in his own country so he could invade Chechnya. The Russian government has a history of false flag violence, and the sheer will of the Ukrainians to fight against him shows that, whatever flaws the Ukrainian government has, they have no desire to be under Putin. And none of these other events justify the murder of Ukrainian civilians.
More platforms https://brandnewtube.com/v/Dkk7Im
Except he doesnt say
Putin blew up a block of apartments in his own country so he could invade Chechnya. The Russian government has a history of false flag violence, and the sheer will of the Ukrainians to fight against him shows that, whatever flaws the Ukrainian government has, they have no desire to be under Putin. And none of these other events justify the murder of Ukrainian civilians.
More platforms https://brandnewtube.com/v/Dkk7Im
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