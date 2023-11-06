Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brave TV - Nov 6, 2023 - Jack Roth, Killing Kennedy - The US Moving Nuclear Subs into the Middle East - The Scare Event Imminent?
channel image
BraveTV
417 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
158 views
Published a day ago



As a deterrent against further escalation, the United States military has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East. Israel-Hamas had been at war for one month when the vessel arrived. In a surprise attack on Oct. 7, Hamas-led forces killed 1,400 Israelis.

The United States Central Command did not provide any additional details in a statement Sunday, but posted an image that appeared to show an Ohio-class submarine near the Suez Canal Bridge in Egypt.

Whenever officials acknowledge the use of these submarines or share information about their location, the U.S. intends to send an unmistakable message to its enemies. In addition to land-based ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs on strategic bombers, they represent part of America's "nuclear triad" of atomic weapons.

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDeanShow more


Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



CSID: c587826107740515



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
statessilverprotocol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket