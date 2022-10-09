Sam, Thomas and Conswello discuss the Eugenics Depopulation Agenda and much more….

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Conswello

[email protected]

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL





https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/





+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)





https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews





Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

Sources:

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/bill-gates-should-stop-telling-africans-what-kind-of-agriculture-africans-need1/

https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf

Bill Gates Talks About Africa at Stanford

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vacnJwzGvys

https://www.uschamber.com/on-demand/coronavirus-pandemic/bill-and-melinda-gates-on-how-to-prioritize-vaccine-distribution

https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/babies-born-during-pandemics-first-year-score-slightly-lower-developmental-screening-test

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2114466

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/study-confirms-link-between-covid-19-vaccination-temporary-increase-menstrual-cycle-length

https://truthandconspiracy.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Bill-Gates.png

https://www.weforum.org/great-reset

https://apnews.com/article/health-vermont-fluoridation-climate-and-environment-375fe7224a329bafb7a6dfa7480b5750

https://petersweden.substack.com/p/digital-id-2030

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11291995/Woman-23-survived-2016-Brussels-airport-ISIS-bomb-euthanised-Belgium.html

https://twitter.com/shae33172/status/1578794495172177920

https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1578629547939237888

https://www.politico.eu/article/gene-edited-crop-eu-climate-change-drought-agriculture/

https://twitter.com/LeeLee317/status/1578032093891698688

https://twitter.com/messages/263514478-1460577461901541377/media/1578815713363755012

https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1578327713458229248

https://twitter.com/grantltaylor/status/1578460935169069056

https://twitter.com/InsiderHCW/status/1578215161197912065

https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews/status/1578849959373606913





