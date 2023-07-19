Create New Account
The Secret Constitution - 14th Amendment
[Oct 5, 2014] [TheLipTV] Thomas Lacovara discusses the 14th Amendment, and the legal implications of corporate personhood that extend beyond the question of slavery. Was this the beginning of a sinister secret application of the Constitution? We discuss it in this excerpt from the Buzzsaw interview hosted by Sean Stone.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsgovernment

