Dr Jennifer Daniels - When Your Doctor Becomes More Dangerous Than the Corner Drug Dealer on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.25.16)

Show Highlights:

-Prescription drugs are the leading cause of death in this country; twice as many deaths occur from opiate derivatives than heroin;

-The U.S. dollar is backed by heroin;

-Does poor posture cause sciatica? The short answer is ‘no’. Dr. Daniels explains how toxicity ties into back pain

-The effectiveness of Thai herbal massage

-A quick thing to do to help someone with a heart crisis

-Beware: Coconut is the new soy

-What exactly is Morgellons?

-Suggestions for A-fib and heart blockages

-Question from a listener: A relative just received a prostate cancer diagnosis.

-When taking turpentine on an empty stomach in the morning, how long should you go before you start eating food?

-Are the chiropractor adjustments equally as effective in getting the toxins out, as are deep tissue massages, or not so much so? Could a chronic right hamstring/lower hip pain that has persisted for nearly six years be the result of some sort of toxicity?

-Question from a listener: Do I give the medical industrial complex greater control if I am on Medicaid or Medicare? Does taking out additional Plan B put me under greater control?

-Can the turpentine/castor oil blend be applied directly to spider veins/varicose veins?

-Question from a listener: Dr. Daniels: Could you explain why healthy oils/avocados must be excluded from the diet while following your candida cleaner protocol?

-Question from a listener: My 12 year old daughter started having her periods 5 months ago, during which she has stomach and back pain, nausea and headaches. (She has celiac disease and eats gluten free). What can we do?

-Question from a listener:3 months ago I began taking Great Lakes Gelatin and Great Lakes Collagen Hydrolysate. One Tablespoon of each in my morning coffee. 6 weeks later I woke up with a swollen left collar bone. A large bump at the base of my neck that was as hard as bone. A week later, the back of my left knee began swelling and didn’t stop until it was difficult to straighten my leg. I stopped the gelatin and went on a raw fruit and veggie diet. With 3 weeks of raw food, the growths have shrunk, but are still noticeable. Could the gelatin have contributed to this, or should I be looking to my lymph system?

-Are there any side effects from taking Vitamin B50 complex?

-Question from a listener: What can I do to keep the scoliosis I have in check so as not to worsen with age?

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-when-your-doctor-becomes-more-dangerous-than-the-corner-drug-dealer-april-25-2016/