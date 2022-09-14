Making of a Pillow Plate - Orgone Energy

Orgone Energy Pillow Plate Plus by Scalar Visions
how it works is the
resin attracts the orgone energy that is all around us and accumulates
it like a capacitor, the crystals transmute the energy and any harmful
deadly orgone or EMFs to their own frequencies. The metals inside
attract EMFs and also broadcast the energy back out. How they work for
sleeping is they block/transmute the harmful frequencies that interfere
with your brain entering the correct frequencies of sleep. You are then
able to enter a deeper more restful sleep! They also structure and
energize water and we are over 70% water!
