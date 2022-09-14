Create New Account
Making of a Pillow Plate - Orgone Energy
Published 2 months ago

Orgone Energy Pillow Plate Plus by Scalar Visions

how it works is the resin attracts the orgone energy that is all around us and accumulates it like a capacitor, the crystals transmute the energy and any harmful deadly orgone or EMFs to their own frequencies. The metals inside attract EMFs and also broadcast the energy back out. How they work for sleeping is they block/transmute the harmful frequencies that interfere with your brain entering the correct frequencies of sleep. You are then able to enter a deeper more restful sleep! They also structure and energize water and we are over 70% water!

healthemfhealingfrequencysleeprestcrystalsorgonitehidden technologyorgone energyscalar

