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Legal Expert Breaks Down The Defamation Case Against The Young Turks
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90 views • September 25, 2019
Robert Barnes joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the defamation suit filed against malicious media operations spreading lies with the intent to harm Alex Jones and the Infowars operation.
1776 around the world starts when you visit the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=zkxfo&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=1776
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
1776 around the world starts when you visit the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=zkxfo&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=1776
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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