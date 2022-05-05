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Soros, Clinton, Obama, EU: Behind Anti-Musk Campaign? (2022)
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
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Jer 10:23 O LORD, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps.

Joh 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

Joh_14:17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

Joh_16:13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.

Joh_8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
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obamabiblechristjesusclintondeep stateprophecytwittervaticansorosmuskelon
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