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SIXTHSENSE - EXPOSE' - AI CONTROLLED NWO AIRLINERS AND RODS ACTIVELY STALKING
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66 views • September 04, 2020
MUSIC: DelightCast: Episode 6 - K2T feat. Bay 6 takeover by Echo Motion & Hazqa ● Drum & Bass Podcast
● Free Download: http://bit.ly/2OQz2Kx
Just ONE instance... WHY?
Well, I think the idea was to scare, induce fear... BUT... I was more fascinated and intrigued.. So, didn't have the desired effect!
Out comes the camera and we bag the evidence...
I have witnessed many events over the years, and the best ones you never have a camera to catch them... BUT.. I have many I did....
DemonHunter:YOU SEND A BLUEPRINT OF A 747 YOU DONT SEND A 747
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fb4LUlezE0Vx/
● Free Download: http://bit.ly/2OQz2Kx
Just ONE instance... WHY?
Well, I think the idea was to scare, induce fear... BUT... I was more fascinated and intrigued.. So, didn't have the desired effect!
Out comes the camera and we bag the evidence...
I have witnessed many events over the years, and the best ones you never have a camera to catch them... BUT.. I have many I did....
DemonHunter:YOU SEND A BLUEPRINT OF A 747 YOU DONT SEND A 747
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fb4LUlezE0Vx/
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