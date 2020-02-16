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!!! LEAKED - Wartime Measures Shootings in China's Streets !!!
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410 views • February 16, 2020
"Wartime Measures" (Same as a declaration of Marshall Law) has been declared in China, so open shooting and killing is now protected under war declaration. People are being killed in the streets!!!
These videos being shot by Chinese citizens; mostly from their windows, leak out briefly before their Government censors them, so we MUST continue to share these to get them out to all our different viewers, on all our channels, to help the people of China!
These videos being shot by Chinese citizens; mostly from their windows, leak out briefly before their Government censors them, so we MUST continue to share these to get them out to all our different viewers, on all our channels, to help the people of China!
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