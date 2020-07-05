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Benny Hinn's Anointing linked to the Graves of Kathryn Kulman and Aimee Semple McPherson
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15 views • July 05, 2020
Benny Hinn had given a testimonial which is linking his Anointing to the
Graves of Kathryn Kulhman and Aimee Semple McPherson.
Watch and listen what Benny Hinn said in this Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIzX-psjKzs
Transcript below:
"One of the strangest experiences I had a few years ago [was]
visiting Aimee's tomb in California. This Thursday I'm on TBN.
Friday I am gonna go and visit Kathryn Kuhlman's tomb. It's
close by Aimee's in Forest Lawn Cemetery. I've been there once
already and every so often I like to go and pay my respects '
cause this great woman of God has touched my life. And that
grave, uh, where she's buried is closed, they built walls
around it. You can't get in without a key and I'm one of the
very few people who can get in. But I'll never forget when I
saw Aimee's tomb. It's incredibly dramatic. She was such a
lady that her tomb has seven-foot angels bowing on each side
of her tomb with a gold chain around it. As-as incredible as
it is that someone would die with angels bowing on each side
of her grave, I felt a terrific anointing when I was there.
I actually, I-I, hear this, I trembled when I visited Aimee's
tomb. I was shaking all over. God's power came all over me.
... I believe the anointing has lingered over Aimee's body.
I know this may be shocking to you. ... And I'm going
to take David [Palmquist] and Kent [Mattox] and Sheryl
[Palmquist] this week. They're gonna come with me.
You-you-you gonna feel the anointing at Aimee's tomb.
It's incredible. And Kathryn's. It's amazing. I've heard
of people healed when they visited that tomb. They were
totally healed by God's power."
Should we just trust Benny Hinn, and believe this is the power of God emanating
from what is left of these corpses? First of all there is no proof that when Mrs.
McPherson and Mrs. Kulhman were alive they were anointed by God. Furthermore,
judging by the kind of spirits presently manifesting in the "Congregations" Mrs.
Kulhman and McPherson were affiliated with, chances these women were anointed with
the Holy Spirit are nil.
Some folks have been using 2 King 13 to legitimate this kind of practices:
2 Kings 13:
21 And it came to pass, as they were burying a man, that, behold, they spied a
band of men; and they cast the man into the sepulchre of Elisha: and when the man
was let down, and touched the bones of Elisha, he revived, and stood up on his
feet.
Even though Elisha was an authentic Prophet of God, it is not reported in the
Bible that folks went to his sepulcher to get Anointing. It was not customary to
lay dead people over the bones of Elisha to be revived. This unique Event was
simply interpreted as a Sign from God.
To better understand what is going on, view Segments of these videos of Benny Hinn:
Begin at Timeframe 9:33 to 11:12, (after requesting Rodney Howard Browne to "slay
in the spirit" a group of kids) Benny Hinn said::
"Demon, Demon, Demon, release him, release him, release him."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWo7NzLKHFk
In the next video, begin at Timeframe 13:06 to 13:22. Benny Hinn asked the
congregation to repeat after him:
"I am a Devil Masterer."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlU9fv2Hf6o
At the end he said: "I am a devil master..."
In the next video, starting at Timeframe 1:09 to 1:17. A lady, supposedly
healed by Benny Hinn, very clearly said:
"Yea, I can name a demon"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qbcRhYtfUc
Same above link, signs of allegiance to Satan starting at Timeframe 4:33 to 7:48.
After watching these videos, take the time to read these Bible Verses:
Deuteronomy 18:
9 When thou art come into the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shalt
not learn to do after the abominations of those nations.
10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter
to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an
enchanter, or a witch.
11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a
necromancer.
12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of
these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee.
Isaiah 8:19
And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and
unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God?
for the living to the dead?
20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it
is because there is no light in them.
2 Corinthians 11
13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into
the apostles of Christ.
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the
ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
Graves of Kathryn Kulhman and Aimee Semple McPherson.
Watch and listen what Benny Hinn said in this Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIzX-psjKzs
Transcript below:
"One of the strangest experiences I had a few years ago [was]
visiting Aimee's tomb in California. This Thursday I'm on TBN.
Friday I am gonna go and visit Kathryn Kuhlman's tomb. It's
close by Aimee's in Forest Lawn Cemetery. I've been there once
already and every so often I like to go and pay my respects '
cause this great woman of God has touched my life. And that
grave, uh, where she's buried is closed, they built walls
around it. You can't get in without a key and I'm one of the
very few people who can get in. But I'll never forget when I
saw Aimee's tomb. It's incredibly dramatic. She was such a
lady that her tomb has seven-foot angels bowing on each side
of her tomb with a gold chain around it. As-as incredible as
it is that someone would die with angels bowing on each side
of her grave, I felt a terrific anointing when I was there.
I actually, I-I, hear this, I trembled when I visited Aimee's
tomb. I was shaking all over. God's power came all over me.
... I believe the anointing has lingered over Aimee's body.
I know this may be shocking to you. ... And I'm going
to take David [Palmquist] and Kent [Mattox] and Sheryl
[Palmquist] this week. They're gonna come with me.
You-you-you gonna feel the anointing at Aimee's tomb.
It's incredible. And Kathryn's. It's amazing. I've heard
of people healed when they visited that tomb. They were
totally healed by God's power."
Should we just trust Benny Hinn, and believe this is the power of God emanating
from what is left of these corpses? First of all there is no proof that when Mrs.
McPherson and Mrs. Kulhman were alive they were anointed by God. Furthermore,
judging by the kind of spirits presently manifesting in the "Congregations" Mrs.
Kulhman and McPherson were affiliated with, chances these women were anointed with
the Holy Spirit are nil.
Some folks have been using 2 King 13 to legitimate this kind of practices:
2 Kings 13:
21 And it came to pass, as they were burying a man, that, behold, they spied a
band of men; and they cast the man into the sepulchre of Elisha: and when the man
was let down, and touched the bones of Elisha, he revived, and stood up on his
feet.
Even though Elisha was an authentic Prophet of God, it is not reported in the
Bible that folks went to his sepulcher to get Anointing. It was not customary to
lay dead people over the bones of Elisha to be revived. This unique Event was
simply interpreted as a Sign from God.
To better understand what is going on, view Segments of these videos of Benny Hinn:
Begin at Timeframe 9:33 to 11:12, (after requesting Rodney Howard Browne to "slay
in the spirit" a group of kids) Benny Hinn said::
"Demon, Demon, Demon, release him, release him, release him."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWo7NzLKHFk
In the next video, begin at Timeframe 13:06 to 13:22. Benny Hinn asked the
congregation to repeat after him:
"I am a Devil Masterer."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlU9fv2Hf6o
At the end he said: "I am a devil master..."
In the next video, starting at Timeframe 1:09 to 1:17. A lady, supposedly
healed by Benny Hinn, very clearly said:
"Yea, I can name a demon"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qbcRhYtfUc
Same above link, signs of allegiance to Satan starting at Timeframe 4:33 to 7:48.
After watching these videos, take the time to read these Bible Verses:
Deuteronomy 18:
9 When thou art come into the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shalt
not learn to do after the abominations of those nations.
10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter
to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an
enchanter, or a witch.
11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a
necromancer.
12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of
these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee.
Isaiah 8:19
And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and
unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God?
for the living to the dead?
20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it
is because there is no light in them.
2 Corinthians 11
13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into
the apostles of Christ.
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the
ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
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