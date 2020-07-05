Benny Hinn's Anointing linked to the Graves of Kathryn Kulman and Aimee Semple McPherson

Benny Hinn had given a testimonial which is linking his Anointing to theGraves of Kathryn Kulhman and Aimee Semple McPherson.Watch and listen what Benny Hinn said in this Video:Transcript below:"One of the strangest experiences I had a few years ago [was]visiting Aimee's tomb in California. This Thursday I'm on TBN.Friday I am gonna go and visit Kathryn Kuhlman's tomb. It'sclose by Aimee's in Forest Lawn Cemetery. I've been there oncealready and every so often I like to go and pay my respects 'cause this great woman of God has touched my life. And thatgrave, uh, where she's buried is closed, they built wallsaround it. You can't get in without a key and I'm one of thevery few people who can get in. But I'll never forget when Isaw Aimee's tomb. It's incredibly dramatic. She was such alady that her tomb has seven-foot angels bowing on each sideof her tomb with a gold chain around it. As-as incredible asit is that someone would die with angels bowing on each sideof her grave, I felt a terrific anointing when I was there.I actually, I-I, hear this, I trembled when I visited Aimee'stomb. I was shaking all over. God's power came all over me.... I believe the anointing has lingered over Aimee's body.I know this may be shocking to you. ... And I'm goingto take David [Palmquist] and Kent [Mattox] and Sheryl[Palmquist] this week. They're gonna come with me.You-you-you gonna feel the anointing at Aimee's tomb.It's incredible. And Kathryn's. It's amazing. I've heardof people healed when they visited that tomb. They weretotally healed by God's power."Should we just trust Benny Hinn, and believe this is the power of God emanatingfrom what is left of these corpses? First of all there is no proof that when Mrs.McPherson and Mrs. Kulhman were alive they were anointed by God. Furthermore,judging by the kind of spirits presently manifesting in the "Congregations" Mrs.Kulhman and McPherson were affiliated with, chances these women were anointed withthe Holy Spirit are nil.Some folks have been using 2 King 13 to legitimate this kind of practices:2 Kings 13:21 And it came to pass, as they were burying a man, that, behold, they spied aband of men; and they cast the man into the sepulchre of Elisha: and when the manwas let down, and touched the bones of Elisha, he revived, and stood up on hisfeet.Even though Elisha was an authentic Prophet of God, it is not reported in theBible that folks went to his sepulcher to get Anointing. It was not customary tolay dead people over the bones of Elisha to be revived. This unique Event wassimply interpreted as a Sign from God.To better understand what is going on, view Segments of these videos of Benny Hinn:Begin at Timeframe 9:33 to 11:12, (after requesting Rodney Howard Browne to "slayin the spirit" a group of kids) Benny Hinn said::"Demon, Demon, Demon, release him, release him, release him."In the next video, begin at Timeframe 13:06 to 13:22. Benny Hinn asked thecongregation to repeat after him:"I am a Devil Masterer."At the end he said: "I am a devil master..."In the next video, starting at Timeframe 1:09 to 1:17. A lady, supposedlyhealed by Benny Hinn, very clearly said:"Yea, I can name a demon"Same above link, signs of allegiance to Satan starting at Timeframe 4:33 to 7:48.After watching these videos, take the time to read these Bible Verses:Deuteronomy 18:9 When thou art come into the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shaltnot learn to do after the abominations of those nations.10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughterto pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or anenchanter, or a witch.11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or anecromancer.12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because ofthese abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee.Isaiah 8:19And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, andunto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God?for the living to the dead?20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, itis because there is no light in them.2 Corinthians 1113 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves intothe apostles of Christ.14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as theministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.