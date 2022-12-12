Create New Account
Nebraska's Attorney General ESG Report: It's a Scam
Published 19 hours ago

Nebraska's Attorney General, Doug Peterson, recently released an ESG report. This 37-page report highlighted some of the sneaky, phony, and criminal, attributes of ESG. ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social, and Governance but the acronym is misleading and should use other letters for other words. Other words that should be used to describe ESG are Scam, Stealing, Fraud, Fantasy Land Nonsense, and Subversive Liberal Criminal Activity.   Read full article here: https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/2022/12/nebraskas-esg-report-its-scam.html

Keywords
reportnebraskaesg

