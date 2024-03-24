The Liberator #15: Parties

This video is a continuation of the Liberator comic. Which is an original cartoon story from the Gospel of Luke. This video covers a large section of Luke 14, including some excellent advice by Jesus about how to behave at parties and who to invite to parties, through a parable about a wedding feast. Jesus goes on to give some challenging truths about the cost of discipleship, which gives a clearer picture of what it means to be a Christian.
