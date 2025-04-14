LIFE IN THE BEYOND, REVELATIONS FROM GOD, COMMUNICATIONS & RESEARCH (based on the New Revelation)

More on the topic of the afterlife, focusing now on the subject of communication with the departed in view of the cautions of the Bible and disclosures of the New Revelation, with examples from The Great Gospel of John, Gifts of Heaven, The Earth (through Jakob Lorber), but also from spirit communications and also some historic and actual scientific and psychic research of the afterlife. In all these communications, we look for the same Jesus and the same Gospel we find in the Bible, and obviously also in the New Revelation, as the most competent Guide and Teacher in all natural and spiritual matters, the Truth Himself..

Main references:

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html

where all the books of the New Revelation translated in English can be downloaded

https://victorzammit.com/