Ukraine is pursuing suicidal tactics deployed by NATO proxies
The Prisoner
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are running suicidal tactics deployed by NATO proxies in an attempt to break Russian forces' defenses even while traversing vast minefields. However, Ukraine plans to send all of its troops back to the front, although this suggests that Russian troops are continuing to "hunt" Ukrainians who arrive at the front in rotation. Jens Stoltenberg admits that Russia has demilitarized NATO now.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

natojens stoltenbergrussian forcesafu

