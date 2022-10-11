Maverick City, Kirkle Franklin, Good Character

Christopher shares thoughts and insights the recent exposures of bad character amongst some members of Maverick City. Somethings are prophetic signs, Kirkle Franklin recently set his sights on them as they collaborated together. Listen as I share some thoughts on this.

