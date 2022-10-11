Maverick City, Kirkle Franklin, Good Character

Christopher shares thoughts and insights the recent exposures of bad character amongst some members of Maverick City. Somethings are prophetic signs, Kirkle Franklin recently set his sights on them as they collaborated together. Listen as I share some thoughts on this.
Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
117592__soundmary__aplause-short-burst & 472688__silverillusionist__fire-burst
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.