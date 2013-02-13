[Feb 13, 2013] 322 - Do Not Believe Everything You See On TV (59K views on YouTube)

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The "system" is designed to enslave us. In this part of the 322, Tetrads and the Time of Jacob's Trouble, Rob Skiba shows us how we are being manipulated by mainstream media, reveals Jesus Christ's real birth date and his take on what may have really happened regarding the infamous date of December 21, 2012.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy