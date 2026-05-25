🤡 ‘Iran’s fault’: Rubio blames Iran IN ADVANCE if US (he called ‘diplomacy’) fails

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🤡 ‘Iran’s fault’: Rubio blames Iran IN ADVANCE if US ‘diplomacy’ fails
Narco Rubio went to India Today to explain the “Art of the Deal” peace formula: threaten Iran, stage reckless military provocations, then blame Tehran BEFORE talks even collapse.
💬 “If these efforts don’t work out, if in fact diplomacy fails in this instance, it will not be the fault of the United States or our allies in the Gulf. It will be 100% Iran’s fault.”
☠️ Blame first, bomb later.