'Peter will become Judas' Faithful priest presents messages from Marian mystic

John-Henry Westen





Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò shares the latest purported messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary to a Brazilian mystic, Pedro Regis, about the state of the Church and explains their significance. Regis has claimed to have received such messages from Our Lady of Anguera for decades.





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