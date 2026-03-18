USA Israel, Two Sisters and 10 Kings. Leeland Jones. США Израиль, 2 Сестры и 10 Царей. Лиланд Джонс

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"USA Israel, Two Sisters and 10 Kings" - video by Leeland Jones from October 18th 2024
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wXxWilMQlvuL
Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ViXVpm-9GHNNTfcrzszoD_2w7DurZuuO/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=102430545303799711405&rtpof=true&sd=true
Leeland Jones website https://leelandjones.com/
Сhannels:
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ. “США Израиль, 2 Сестры и 10 Царей” (про 2 Дочерей Вавилонской Блудницы)
Ориг. видео от 18 октября 2024 г. https://www.bitchute.com/video/wXxWilMQlvuL
Это копия на Ютубе https://youtu.be/M5pSTATgtmA
Как включить русск субтитры https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXFCihhhdN0
Заметки https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ViXVpm-9GHNNTfcrzszoD_2w7DurZuuO/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=102430545303799711405&rtpof=true&sd=true
Иез 23:4Иез 23:4 Имена им: большой — Огола, а сестре ее — Оголива... и именовались — Огола Самариею, а Оголива Иерусалимом.
Подробнее см. в Протоколе от 5 мая 2024 г. https://youtu.be/ioMDM-EHHSk?t=226 https://cloud.mail.ru/public/mJKx/vkxbWS7Bj
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh