Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Day 2, Bureau Chief: "We will not tolerate any derision of or mockery of government"
54 views
channel image
Glove Puppets
Published Yesterday |


The bureau chief in today’s 2nd press conference in a series, unloads with frustration, postponing his content on the bureau’s artificial intelligence, as he gives strong warnings against people not to mock, ridicule, make fun of, laugh at, or deride the state, it’s agents, agencies, operatives, agenda’s or censorship. He asserts that some thinking his call for sending viral the hashtag “#DandelionsAreNotAFoodSource” is not a joke. He, nor the bureau, will not tolerate laughter or mockery and will seek out and punish those who would prove dismissive to government.


Keywords
free speechfoodbig techgovernmentrecipedandelionsglove puppetsfauciabookgpfbicensorutube

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket