The bureau chief in today’s 2nd press conference in a series, unloads with frustration, postponing his content on the bureau’s artificial intelligence, as he gives strong warnings against people not to mock, ridicule, make fun of, laugh at, or deride the state, it’s agents, agencies, operatives, agenda’s or censorship. He asserts that some thinking his call for sending viral the hashtag “#DandelionsAreNotAFoodSource” is not a joke. He, nor the bureau, will not tolerate laughter or mockery and will seek out and punish those who would prove dismissive to government.
