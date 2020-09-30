President of Tanzania Sends Fake COVID-19 Test Samples to the Lab That Comes Out Positive - 2020.05.18

Listen to the president of Tanzania as he explains the Cornholio bogus testing and results that are bogus and how there is an Agenda going on to fool the world into believing there's a deadly pandemic when really there isn't. As we all know .. no one anywhere knows anyone who even knows anyone who's really been struck down by this hoax .. and all the fatalities and over flowing ospitals only exist in TV land.



Old people in nursing homes die, fact of life .. so do the terminally ill, flu victims and fatal accidents but the CDC and the WHO all want the figures stacked so it all looks like trheir contrived disease so Bill Gates can vaccinate the world with DNA changing poisons so he and Fauci can make millions.



WAKE UP SHEEP .. !!