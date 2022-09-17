Transplant Patients Rejecting Organ After COVID Vaccine

https://gnews.org/post/p1m2q936a

09/13/2022 Corneal grafts surgery is known to be one of the most successful transplant procedures with low rejection rates. But Japanese researchers assessed 23 eyes from 21 patients who had undergone corneal graft procedures, all patients experienced graft rejection from one day to six weeks after vaccination. Researchers said the underlying cause could be tied to a systematic inflammatory response elicited by the shot

