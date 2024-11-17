BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP WTPDL Final Thoughts Segment snippet (20241221 S2E79) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 5 months ago

CTP WTPDL part 1 (20241221, S2E79) partial Show Notes....

Rather than normal Show Notes, I want to share what I texted my Friend Gary in AZ after the Show: "Thx 4 calling in Brother - great additions to the convo as always! WTPDL reminds WE THE PEOPLE are the Bosses (not them) and WE THE PEOPLE must demand they do why we Voted them in. Stay Awake, Stay Involved!!! Advoctate for Solutions, NOT WHINE." A meme shared on GAB Social-Media platform reads: Christianity isn't a cross necklace or a scripture tattoo [potentially out-of-context] it's chasing after God daily dying to your own desires and being different in a world full of Sin it's not the cute stuff that matters Christianity [and I dare add, being a ChristiTutionalist] is hard [and doing the tough stuff willingly as your reward is not of this world but of the next]. (Ecclesiastes 10:2-3, mentioned on show - plus...) "You have to train your Mind to be Stronger than your feelings or else you will lose yourself" Proverbs 25:28

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianunited statesmoviesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy