BBC & Bill Gates Want Angelina Jolie to Educate Children, Do You? with Special Guest David Hawkins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
103K subscribers
The BBC & Bill Gates want Angelina Jolie to educate the children of the world and teach them how to spot "fake news". Is this a job for a person who doesn't have a master's degree in education? What if BBC actually intends to teach students to believe fake news injected by them and reject contravening viewpoints?
Watch David Hawkins' Discovery CSI on SubscribeStar and Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSIstoryboards