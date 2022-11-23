Macronutrients Calculator: Intake for Weight Loss or Gain

http://www.bestpricenutrition.com - John Brooks talks about how to calculate your macronutrients and calories to gain weight or lose weight. Simple method discussed in the vid: TEE = 14-16 * bodyweight EX: 180 lb active individual (~5 hours a week exercise) TEE = 15 * 180 = 2700 Calories Those w/ higher activity levels can use a higher calorie/lb unit for estimates 17, 18, 19, etc... 10 + hours of exercise per week Other methods for estimating maintenance calories: Harris-Benedict Equation - Used for calculating RMR http://ajcn.nutrition.org/content/40/1/168.full.pdf+html Men: BMR = 88.362 + (13.397 x weight in kg) + (4.799 x height in cm) -- (5.677 x age in years) Women: BMR = 447.593 + (9.247 x weight in kg) + (3.098 x height in cm) -- (4.330 x age in years) If you prefer the Standard System Men: BMR = 88.362 + (6.08 x weight in lbs) + (12.18 x height in IN) -- (5.677 x age in years) Women: BMR = 447.593 + (4.2 x weight in lbs) + (7.87 x height in IN) -- (4.330 x age in years) Take your RMR from above and multiply it by one of these factors below depending on activity level Low activity level - TEE = 1.3-1.4 * RMR Moderate activity level - TEE = 1.5-1.6 * RMR High activity level - TEE = 1.7-1.8 * RMR Very High activity level - TEE = 1.9-2.0 * RMR Please note extreme endurance athletes will have even higher levels.

