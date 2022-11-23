Macronutrients Calculator: Intake for Weight Loss or Gain

http://www.bestpricenutrition.com - John Brooks talks about how to calculate your macronutrients and calories to gain weight or lose weight.
Simple method discussed in the vid:
TEE = 14-16 * bodyweight
EX: 180 lb active individual (~5 hours a week exercise)
TEE = 15 * 180 = 2700 Calories
Those w/ higher activity levels can use a higher calorie/lb unit for estimates 17, 18, 19, etc... 10 + hours of exercise per week
Other methods for estimating maintenance calories:
Harris-Benedict Equation - Used for calculating RMR
http://ajcn.nutrition.org/content/40/1/168.full.pdf+html
Men: BMR = 88.362 + (13.397 x weight in kg) + (4.799 x height in cm) -- (5.677 x age in years)
Women: BMR = 447.593 + (9.247 x weight in kg) + (3.098 x height in cm) -- (4.330 x age in years)
If you prefer the Standard System
Men: BMR = 88.362 + (6.08 x weight in lbs) + (12.18 x height in IN) -- (5.677 x age in years)
Women: BMR = 447.593 + (4.2 x weight in lbs) + (7.87 x height in IN) -- (4.330 x age in years)
Take your RMR from above and multiply it by one of these factors below depending on activity level
Low activity level - TEE = 1.3-1.4 * RMR
Moderate activity level - TEE = 1.5-1.6 * RMR
High activity level - TEE = 1.7-1.8 * RMR
Very High activity level - TEE = 1.9-2.0 * RMR
Please note extreme endurance athletes will have even higher levels.
