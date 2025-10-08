Col Doug Macgregor: Trump's Over-Reliance on Assumed Military Power

Col Doug Macgregor argues that President Trump’s rhetoric and behavior on the world stage make the U.S. appear reckless and impulsive rather than strong, fueling global resentment and driving other nations to form alternatives like BRICS and new financial systems.

Turning to the possibility of U.S. or Israeli military action against Iran, the speaker warns such plans would rely almost entirely on air and naval power—since American ground forces are overstretched—and could quickly become dangerous. While the U.S. and Israel might attempt large-scale bombing campaigns, Iran’s defenses, rebuilt with Russian help, are now about 60–70% of full capacity and far stronger than before. U.S. missile stockpiles are low, forcing greater reliance on aircraft-delivered bombs that would face serious anti-air threats.

He predicts Iran would retaliate effectively, possibly targeting Israeli missile defense batteries early, and warns that Israeli weakness—military fatigue, reserve shortages, and war-weariness—could make the situation far worse than previous conflicts. If Israel began losing heavily, the speaker fears it might resort to nuclear weapons.

The discussion concludes with a critique of Israel’s strategic mindset: its leadership is driven by insecurity and romanticized ambitions of dominance, detached from reality. Like Napoleon’s invasion of Russia or Hitler’s push east, Israel’s obsession with regime change in Iran is seen as unnecessary and self-destructive. Netanyahu’s boast about controlling TikTok, the speaker says, epitomizes this delusion of global influence — mistaking propaganda and perception management for actual power.

