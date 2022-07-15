INSANE. 69-Year-Old Cancer Patient Grandma to be Jailed for Jan. 6 Trespassing

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Despicable: 69-Year-Old Cancer Patient Grandma to be Jailed for Jan. 6 Trespassing
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton fill you in on a despicable story stemming from the January 6th incident. A 69-year-old grandma, who has cancer, is heading to jail for 60 days for trespassing at the Capitol.
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