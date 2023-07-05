TTAC

The Truth About

Cancer: A Global Quest

9-Part Documentary

Ty & Charlene Bollinger | The Truth about Cancer ~

The Quest for the Cures

On the episodes you will walk down a garden path in hand with Ty exploring Plants | Herbs | Fruits | Vegetables | Mushrooms | Juicing | Fasting | Cleansing your body | On your way learning how to heal from experts who are graciously willing to share their knowledge of wealth for your health to help everyone.

Cancer Causes

Cancer

Treatments

Cancer Preventions

Nutrition

Food & Drink

Herbs & Spices

Supplements

Recipes

Videos

Here are just to name a few open arms helping hands.

Mike Adams aka "The Health Ranger' | Scientist Author and Lecture

Dr. Daniel Nuzum, D.O., N.M.D. | Toxicologist, Professor, Scientist and Researcher

Dr. Joel Wallach, D.V.M N.D. | Founder of Youngevity, Biomedial, Researcher, Best selling author

Suzanne Somers | Cancer Survivor. Author, and Actress

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D. | Neurosurgeon, Scientist & Editor of

the Blaylock Wellness Report

Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, M.D.

Ocean Robbins | CEO of Food Revolution Network | Author. Speaker & Facilitator

Dr. Josh Axe, D.N.M., D.C., C.N.S. | Nutrition Expert, Author & Founder of DrAxe.com

Antonio Jimenez, M.D., N.D., is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the world-renowned Hope4Cancer Treatment Centers, a leading name in integrative oncology with two first-class locations in Tijuana and Cancun, Mexico.

Dr. Gosia Kuszewski, N.D. | Functional Medicine Naturopath & Menial Hernalici

Dr. Patrick Quillin | PhD, RD, CNS

Sayer Ji | Author, Lecturer, National Hez | Federation Advisory Board

Dr. Murray "Buzz" Susser | M.D.

Tara Mann | Founder - Cancer Crackdown | Former Big Pharma Sales Rep

Dr. Garry F. Gordon, M.D.O. | Co-Founder or ACAM. Best-S€ Author, Chelation Expert

十 (the late) Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez, M.D. | Pioneer in Science-based Natural Cancer Treatments

Dr. Joseph Mercola, D.O. | Founder of Mercola.com, New York

Dr. Keith Scott-Mumby | Alternative Doctor | Professor of Nutrition, Author | Talk RadioUniversity of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology | I made my name internationally as the World's "#1 Allergy Detective" in the field of food and environmental allergies.

Dr. Galina Migalko, M.D., N.M.D. | World-renowned Exert in Cancer Diagnosis; Integrative Physician

Dr. Robert Verkerk, Ph.D | Executive Director of Alliance forNatural Health-International

Dr. Edward F. Group Ill, | DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM Lecturer. Scientist and Researcher

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. | Author, Lecturer, Consultant, and Vaccine Expert

Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki, Ph.D | Director of Research - Dr. Rath

Desiree Rover | Medical Research Journalist. Author &

Radio Host

Dr. James Forsythe, M.D. | Oncologist and Homeopath

Chris Wark | Cancer Survivor. Author, and Lecturer

Dr. Robert Gorter, M.D., Ph.D | Director - Medical Center Cologne (Germany)

Dr. Véronique Desaulniers | ("Dr. V")

十 (the late) Dr. Rashid Buttar | Best-selling Author

Cherie Calbom | "The Juice Lady"

Dr. Jonathan V. Wright, | M.D. | Medical Director and Founder

Tahoma Clinic (Washington, USA)

Dr. Subrata Chakravarty | Ph.D. | Chief Scientific Officer at Hope 4 Cancer Institute (Tijuana)

Dr. Tullio Simoncini, M.D., Ph.D | Oncologist, Pioneer in Sodium Bicarbonate Therapy

Loving Memory of Olivia Newton-John

Dr. Richard Gomez Philippines







