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WILL VACCINATED PEOPLE *KILL* THE UNVACCINATED?? -- JUAN O SAVIN, PART 2
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743 views • May 02, 2021
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This is PART 2 of my discussion with Juan O Savin.
LISTEN!! 8 WAYS MRNA COVID VACCINES CAN KILL YOU – DR. TENPENNY
http://thephaser.com/2021/04/8-ways-mrna-covid-vaccines-can-kill-you-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
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For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
Click Here --> https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/sgtreport
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!! 🕵️🛡️
This is PART 2 of my discussion with Juan O Savin.
LISTEN!! 8 WAYS MRNA COVID VACCINES CAN KILL YOU – DR. TENPENNY
http://thephaser.com/2021/04/8-ways-mrna-covid-vaccines-can-kill-you-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
Please support SGT Report! Sign up HERE:
https://sgtreport.tv/
OR HERE:
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport
For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
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