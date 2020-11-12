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A Hacker Shows Us How Easy it is To Manipulate Voting Machines
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40 views • November 12, 2020
Ahead the 2016 elections, FBI confirmed breaches have been detected in electronic voter registration databases in Arizona and Illinois. The FBI was urging states to take new steps to enhance the security of their computer systems ahead of the November election. Fusion reporters traveled across the state and found that elections are messy and hacking isn't as uncommon as you think. More info on https://SILVIEW.media
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