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HAS GONZALO LIRA KIDNAPPED IN UKRAINE? [WHERE'S GONZALO LIRA]
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200 views • April 21, 2022
HAS GONZALO LIRA KIDNAPPED IN UKRAINE? [WHERE'S GONZALO LIRA]
WHERE'S GONZALO LIRA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2-sWV9HybKw/
BREAKING! GONZALO LIRA KIDNAPPED IN UKRAINE | REDACTED WITH NATALI AND CLAYTON MORRIS
https://rumble.com/embed/vz4zas/?pub=x2y2z
Has Gonzalo Lira been KILLED or kidnapped by Ukrainian extremists?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74dcLySXcYA&;ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
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*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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WHERE'S GONZALO LIRA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2-sWV9HybKw/
BREAKING! GONZALO LIRA KIDNAPPED IN UKRAINE | REDACTED WITH NATALI AND CLAYTON MORRIS
https://rumble.com/embed/vz4zas/?pub=x2y2z
Has Gonzalo Lira been KILLED or kidnapped by Ukrainian extremists?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74dcLySXcYA&;ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
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