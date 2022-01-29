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In-Visible Third Eye Vision
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4490 views • January 29, 2022
This video will go over my experience when my 3rd eye opened and how it relates to techniques used in the hermetic and other teachings . it also includes the discussion about symbolism used as a weapon against the tyranny and social degradation of society and how to combat it . If any of you would like to participate in the art project
to get the correct symbolism out there please send your artistic contributions to the proton email address below for consideration . i will at a minimum put each piece submitted in a video to share with the rest of our group.
Great links below !
New contact email NOT to be used with Paypal or Venmo those addresses remain the same for now .
[email protected]
Stellarium link it's free
http://www.stellarium.org/
free satochi every hour bitcoin mining
https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318
Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&;t=2s
Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html
Vedic Planetary Positions
http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...
Word Origins Etymology
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...
alchemy website
https://www.alchemywebsite.com/
meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&;t=7s
11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at
If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .
email me @
[email protected]
( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email soon , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .
New Mailing Address !
Lavette Hawkins
PO Box 1261
Atoka , Oklahoma 74525
Links for the flash drive library
it is free for all
UK ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR:
[email protected]
CANADA ANCHOR
[email protected]
SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR
[email protected]
GERMANY ANCHOR
[email protected]
US ANCHOR
[email protected]
for mailed flash drive
cloud download location
Instructions for Downloaders
—————————————-
Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.
cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !
How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.
to get the correct symbolism out there please send your artistic contributions to the proton email address below for consideration . i will at a minimum put each piece submitted in a video to share with the rest of our group.
Great links below !
New contact email NOT to be used with Paypal or Venmo those addresses remain the same for now .
[email protected]
Stellarium link it's free
http://www.stellarium.org/
free satochi every hour bitcoin mining
https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318
Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&;t=2s
Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html
Vedic Planetary Positions
http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...
Word Origins Etymology
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...
alchemy website
https://www.alchemywebsite.com/
meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&;t=7s
11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at
If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .
email me @
[email protected]
( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email soon , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .
New Mailing Address !
Lavette Hawkins
PO Box 1261
Atoka , Oklahoma 74525
Links for the flash drive library
it is free for all
UK ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR:
[email protected]
CANADA ANCHOR
[email protected]
SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR
[email protected]
GERMANY ANCHOR
[email protected]
US ANCHOR
[email protected]
for mailed flash drive
cloud download location
Instructions for Downloaders
—————————————-
Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.
cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !
How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.
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