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Trump's Israel 4D Chess Game Is Really A Con On The People
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235 views • November 07, 2021
This week, former President Donald Trump declared that Israel Influenced the US Congress, and he added "rightfully so," as though that were not a treasonous statement. Some make ask how it is treasonous. It's because no foreign entity should have influence over the US Congress, and those who promote such things are aligning themselves with foreigners, not Americans. I'll explain more in this episode and point you to why this issue with Israel is only the fruit of bad theology in the US over the past 200 years, and what the remedy is to it.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/trumps-israel-4d-chess-game-is-really-a-con-on-the-people-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/trumps-israel-4d-chess-game-is-really-a-con-on-the-people-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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