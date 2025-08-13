BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Allows Ghislaine Maxwell to LEAVE PRISON?!?! - Legal AF
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
257 views • 1 day ago

Trump ALLOWS Ghislaine Maxwell to LEAVE PRISON?!?!

Sharing this video from 'Legal AF', description, info and link below:

Trump is allowing his BFF Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker with 1000s of victims and predator, to be given WORK RELEASE so she can hunt for young girls in town as a reward for trying to save Trump's political hide, as he considers releasing her new "testimony" to help him, rather than the actual Epstein Files. Popok calls out the depraved hypocrisy of it all on his latest hot take.

Subscribe: / @legalafmtn

Legal AF Substack: https://substack.com/@legalaf

Follow Legal AF on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/legalafmtn.b...

Follow Michael Popok on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/mspopok.bsky...

Subscribe to the Legal AF by MeidasTouch podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

This video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmkn6mNi9OA

