Trump Allows Ghislaine Maxwell to LEAVE PRISON?!?! - Legal AF

Trump ALLOWS Ghislaine Maxwell to LEAVE PRISON?!?!
Sharing this video from 'Legal AF':
Trump is allowing his BFF Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker with 1000s of victims and predator, to be given WORK RELEASE so she can hunt for young girls in town as a reward for trying to save Trump's political hide, as he considers releasing her new "testimony" to help him, rather than the actual Epstein Files. Popok calls out the depraved hypocrisy of it all on his latest hot take.
