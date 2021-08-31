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Seven Years...from Tomorrow?
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61 views • August 31, 2021
• The earth has been restored to beauty,
• The citizens of the kingdom are present and ready to receive their
inheritance.
• All resurrected saints from the Old Testament, Church and
Tribulation are entering the Kingdom
• As well as those believers who didn’t die in Tribulation
• And all living unbelievers, which are only Gentiles at this point,
are sent to Hades
• So now we get to learn about the Kingdom
Pastor Stephen Armstrong is a gifted teacher and will help you understand God's Word. The full free lesson is here: https://versebyverseministry.org/lessons/revelation-2020-lesson-20c
• The citizens of the kingdom are present and ready to receive their
inheritance.
• All resurrected saints from the Old Testament, Church and
Tribulation are entering the Kingdom
• As well as those believers who didn’t die in Tribulation
• And all living unbelievers, which are only Gentiles at this point,
are sent to Hades
• So now we get to learn about the Kingdom
Pastor Stephen Armstrong is a gifted teacher and will help you understand God's Word. The full free lesson is here: https://versebyverseministry.org/lessons/revelation-2020-lesson-20c
Keywords
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