Communism, a creation of elite banksters to overthrow and enslave the masses.

The roots of communism are NOT in Cuba, China or Russia but in the West, know your communism and know who truly created and nurtured it.



#Elites #Rothchilds #Communism - Wake up! You're being played!

Wall Street And The Bolshevik Revolution By #AntonyCSutton

https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_the_bolshevik_revolution-5.pdf





Rothschild Dynasty is Seeking to Fulfill #Kalergi #Depopulation Agenda

https://www.europereloaded.com/rothschild-dynasty-is-seek

#China, the #Rothschilds and the Global Rise of #Communism

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/china-the-rothschilds-and-the-global-rise-of-communism/





All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

Monero - 44pELuTU8Ae3ECqGUa9tfuTYQgB5WShau11hry7dzDQF5K2T1domthTCYik8uBgUZ6AyfYVYkyEHuS3jjQuHGEiXDRK5JkP







