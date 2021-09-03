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THEY ARE LYING TO YOUR FACE
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30 views • September 03, 2021
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby appeared on CNN to discuss video of the Taliban wearing US military uniforms inspecting the helicopters Joe Biden gifted them and he lied directly to the American people.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/3pcexdSNwTQ
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See the report here:
https://youtu.be/3pcexdSNwTQ
Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u...
Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
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