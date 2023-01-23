Chinese Dragon year and US Presidential election 2024 related with end times

According to many end time dreams and visions, China and Russia will invade America during 7 years tribulation, that’s why Chinese Year is significant year.

Chinese year 2023 is Rabbit, 2024 is the year of Dragon and 2025 is the year of Serpent related with Satan- The Antichrist year in Rev 12:3 and Rev 20:2



And the serpent who deceived Eve and from Eve to Adam to make the humans fall into sins



Check out this video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMuhAY_Etvg





