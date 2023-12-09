Biden, Did You Know ... Hunter Spent Over Half a Million on 'Various Women' Glenn TV Ep 322

Glenn Beck





Dec 8, 2023





Hunter Biden has been indicted for multiple felonies, including numerous tax evasion charges. But while he was dodging taxes, what he was spending his money on was WILD. On today’s Glenn TV Friday Exclusive, Glenn digs through some of Hunter’s expenses, including hundreds of thousands on "adult entertainment" ... which did NOT include prostitutes and adult websites. Also, President Joe Biden continues to claim that he has no ties to Hunter’s foreign business dealings, but the facts keep getting in the way. But first, Glenn plays the latest Christmas hit from the Babylon Bee, "Biden Did You Know?" So, Biden ...? DID you?!





