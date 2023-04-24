AI tries the paleo diet with mixed results. Dedollarization accelerates. Humor-theory. Golden rice

As usual, I get the numbers wrong sometimes:The dollar’s share of official global reserve currencies has gone from about 73 per cent in 2001 to around 55 per cent in 2021. Then, last year, it fell to 47 percent of total global reserves.
#goldenrice #vitaminA #AI #dedollarization #humor
Going video, golden text, Gothic images and good links
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/golden-rice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.