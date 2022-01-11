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SHOCKING!!!: 7 VERY LARGE 5G TOWERS AT ONE LUTHERAN CHURCH PLAYGROUND!
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182 views • January 11, 2022
This is the most radiation towers I've ever found at one location. There are 7 surrounding a playground at a large Lutheran Church on Bell Road.
I was able to document the owner, operator(American Tower), operator of one near the main road.
I realize many churches are underfunded but taking $$$ to lease their property for 7 dangerous radiation emitting towers is sad, disturbing and will result in criminal and civil lawsuits.
Creepily, as I was walking off tbe Church property back to Bell road, I saw a City of Phoenix SUV vehicle stalking me about 100 yards away on the Church property. Apparently, even though police claim they are experiencing major staff shortages, they have manpower to protect 5g towers irradiating kids while violent crime(especially by illegal aliens)skyrockets.
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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I was able to document the owner, operator(American Tower), operator of one near the main road.
I realize many churches are underfunded but taking $$$ to lease their property for 7 dangerous radiation emitting towers is sad, disturbing and will result in criminal and civil lawsuits.
Creepily, as I was walking off tbe Church property back to Bell road, I saw a City of Phoenix SUV vehicle stalking me about 100 yards away on the Church property. Apparently, even though police claim they are experiencing major staff shortages, they have manpower to protect 5g towers irradiating kids while violent crime(especially by illegal aliens)skyrockets.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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