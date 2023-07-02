Palestine Before the Nakba 1948 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel aVoiceFromPalestine at:-
https://youtu.be/bZgbcmfM9SQ
17 May 2010
Music
SONG
Ma Ban Hifa w Ganen
ARTIST
Founon Shaabyia
ALBUM
Best of palestinian Folklore Song
