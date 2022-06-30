Drink Along 38 Firestone Walker Mind Haze Light IPA 4.0/5

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Running 4.0 ABV 25 IBUs and 5.5 for the SRM this is a nice easy day drinker. Having a couple by the pool or just kicking it on a BBQ Saturday you could do a lot worse than this brew. Not very heavy but the nose is delicious w a stone fruit redolence. She is fast and dry. As quaffable as they come.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w canines and I.
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Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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