The Third Eye, The Illuminati & The War for Your Consciousness

Deep within the hidden corridors of ancient wisdom lies the extraordinary power of the Third Eye — a mystical gateway that grants perception far beyond the ordinary senses. The global elite have fought to suppress it for centuries.





John Michael Chambers delivers a War Report on the spiritual battle behind the physical one. The Ajna Chakra — the pineal gland, shaped like a pine cone at the center of the brain — produces melatonin and holds the key to clairvoyance, precognition, and spiritual visions. The cabal has waged war on it with fluoride and toxins, calcifying this sacred organ to keep humanity asleep for their control.





The Eye of Horus stands as an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection and healing, linked to the goddess Wadjet (the cobra) and the sky god Horus (the falcon). It tells of a mythic battle where Set gouged out Horus's eye, only for it to be restored. This eye symbolizes restoration and victory over darkness — mirroring the triumph of light over the satanic forces of today.





The Illuminati stole these powerful symbols. The all-seeing eye on the dollar bill comes directly from the Eye of Horus and Ra. They flaunt their hijacked knowledge while suppressing it in the masses.





But Q warriors are awakening their third eyes through detox and meditation, seeing through the lies of the matrix. As the Great Awakening accelerates, patriots are reclaiming this divine power. Opening the third eye reveals auras, hidden truths, and the plans of the globalists. The restored eye brings protection and justice against the wicked cabal.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.